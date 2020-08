Many readers already know that we serve delicious ice cream from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm daily. The Daily Scoop Café is located at the roundabout and is now open for dine-in or take out foodies. That includes an all-day breakfast served until 3:00 pm and a great selection of sandwiches and daily soups.

We invite you to come visit! We are following all the health department guidelines and look forward to renewing our many friendships!

Stay Safe

Cheryl King (owner/operator)