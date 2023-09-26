Dan Jibb — obituary

Jibb, Daniel Darryl

It is with a heavy heart that we announce Dan’s passing. Dan, loved dearly by his family and friends will be deeply missed by many near and far. Dan shared 53 years with his loving wife Nancy Veary. They travelled coast to coast, while enjoying retirement trailering, boating and fishing in Killarney. Dan had a gift for developing friendships, often leaving a lasting impression with those crossing his path. A hunter, fisherman, mechanic and volunteer firefighter were a few of his many talents. He will be lovingly remembered for his friendly conversations and his profound advice on many a matter.

His immediate family Jason (Joelle), Tim (Lisa) and Angela (Jamie Wighton) will fondly remember their Dad as the Domestic Engineer and Master Mechanic. He had a sincere love for his seven grandchildren, Quinn, Sloane, Ruby, Leo, Everley, Austin and Breanna. Dan will forever be in the hearts of his grandchildren, ensuring they carried on his passion for card playing, crokinole and LEGO construction. Son to Jean and the late Harry Jibb, the oldest sibling to Judy (Peter), Ken(Sherry), Gail (Gerald), Ross (Gazel) and Murray (Yari).

Dan’s countless stories, shared laughter and love for a good discussion will surely be missed in the valley.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Jibb’s family farm on the 6th Oct from 3-6 pm.

Donations in memory of Dan may be made to the Almonte General Hospital.

