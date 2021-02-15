Rienzo, Daniel Carmen

Passed away at the Almonte General Hospital on February 14, 2021, at the age of 57 following a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. was married for 21 years to the love of his life Jen. He was also fur daddy to Peach and Dexter Morgan (deceased 2020). Dan was preceded in death by his father Patrick. He is survived by his loving wife Jennifer (Jen), his mother Irene, his five siblings Mike (Jackie), Tammy (Scott), Joe (Cheryl), Lori (Dave), Ted (Jenn), as well as his in-laws, Ann Woodcox (Alan) and Bob McGill (Kathy), and sisters-in-law, Stephanie McGill and Lesley McGill, his best bud Aaron McGill and many nieces and nephews.

Dan was a talented and passionate gardener, and a skiing and fishing enthusiast. He was also a lover of food, especially bread and tacos! Dan was known for his quirky sense of humour and his “Dannerisms.” He was a passionate movie buff, particularly Hallmark and Marvel movies. Dan was a dedicated and hardworking employee and loved his job at Laurysen Kitchens.

Dan’s family would like to thank Dr. Michael Ong, Dr. Charlotte Dawson, the nurses at staff at Almonte General Hospital, and Tabetha from Bayshore Homecare Solutions for their excellent care. Thank you also to friends, neighbours and family who have been so supportive during Dan’s illness.

Due to Covid 19, a private family ceremony will be held. In June, the family is planning a garden-themed Celebration of Life and will be inviting family and friends to a day of planting and remembrance.

