David Scott — obituary

SCOTT, David

(Retired – Curtis Wright)

With heavy hearts, the family announces that David William Robert Scott of Almonte; formerly of Kanata left us way too soon following a courageous battle with ALS on Thursday, August 17, 2023. He was 70 years of age. Beloved husband and best friend for 43 years of Anne (nee Penney). Dearly loved and devoted Dad of Lisa Scott (Derek McLeod) and proud Grandpa of Liam. Cherished brother of Walt Scott (Trudy) and Donna Fairbairn (Robert). Special son-in-law of Roy Penney (Carol) and Vera Penney (Michael Roche) and brother-in-law Nina and Jim Raycroft. Son of the late Robert and Mary (nee Gillan) Scott. Also remembered and missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and great friends. David’s final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private service for family and close friends will take place. Interment Pakenham Union Cemetery. In memory of David, a donation to the ALS Society would be appreciated.

