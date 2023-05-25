DEBORAH ARNOLD & MARY PFAFF: NEXUS at Sivarulrasa Gallery

Combined Vernissage/Artists Reception for 3 Shows: Sat May 27, 2pm-4pm

From May 19 to June 30, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present DEBORAH ARNOLD & MARY PFAFF: NEXUS, a duo exhibition inspired by the theme of stones. The show features works in carrara marble, chlorite, alabaster and other forms of stone by Almonte-based sculptor Deborah Arnold and stone-inspired paintings by Almonte-based artist Mary Pfaff. The title of the show “Nexus” references a connection or link between things, persons, or events.

Deborah Arnold has been sculpting stone in Almonte, Ontario for three decades. “Stone is the embodiment of universal memory,” she says. “To me, these memories display the stone’s narrative and permanence.” A member of the Sculptors Society of Canada, her work has been exhibited in solo and group shows in Ottawa, Almonte, Oshawa, and Toronto, Ontario. In 2001, she completed a public art commission entitled The Power of Three, now installed in Almonte. In 2010, the National Cemetery of Canada acquired her work Inner Egg. In 2022, Canada’s Official Residences Crown Collection acquired her work Purple Fire, to be installed at Rideau Hall. She has also completed several private commissions in Canada and the United States.

Mary Pfaff earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts (with distinction) from the University of Ottawa in 1990. Her nonrepresentational paintings and drawings have an atmospheric, lyrical quality, evocative of themes in nature and her personal life. Her most recent body of work is inspired by the theme of stones. “Stones somehow echo the substance of our own lives,” she says. “Textures, colours and patterns in nature are ever present and always in a state of flux.” Her works are held in the public collections of the University of Ottawa and the City of Ottawa, as well as private collections in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia.

Combined Vernissage/Artists Reception for 3 Shows: Join us on Saturday May 27, 2:00pm-4:00pm for a combined Artists Reception! Artists Deborah Arnold and Mary Pfaff (NEXUS), Sue Adams (EARLY WORKS 1991-1998) and Sarah Anderson (IN HOPE BUT IN DOUBT) will be in attendance.

