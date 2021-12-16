Give the gift of creativity this Christmas with a deluxe DIY collage making kit.

made locally by Almonte collage artist Neil Carleton, featured September-November 2021 at the Corridor Gallery of the Mississippi Mills Public Library

each kit includes more than 45 square feet / 4 square meters of paper ephemera, carefully curated to inspire creativity and encourage imagination

in each collage kit is a riot of colour + black & white + big and small + vintage + contemporary + from close to home and around the world

also included is a listing of helpful household and easy to source supplies + examples of local library, online, and other how-to resources + photo samples

A great gift to launch hours of creative fun for making original artworks.

Email for details:

Neil Carleton

ve3nce@gmail.com