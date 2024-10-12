Thursday, October 24, 2024

6:30 p.m. at Equator Coffee Roasters, 451 Ottawa Street

Admission Pay-what-you-can via Tickets Please

Join us for an inspiring evening with Kim Kilpatrick, an Ottawa-based storyteller and paralympian. The evening will begin with one of Kim’s enchanting life-stories, bringing us into her world with humour and the senses.

After the performance, Emily Pearlman, an award-winning theatre artist and educator from Almonte, will facilitate a conversation with Kim about her experience as a blind performer and the portrayal of disability in stories, and will field questions from those attending. We look forward to welcoming you to this event!

About the writer:

Kim Kilpatrick has over twenty years experience as a storyteller. She has created and performed four one woman shows in Ottawa and at festivals all across Canada:

“Flying in the Dark” (2011) a story about what it is like to grow up and thrive as a blind person in a sighted world.

“Raising Stanley/Life with Tulia” (2018) a story about what it is like to live with guide dogs presented along with paintings, video, music, and open audio description.

“Dangerous Touch” (2022) a story about what it is like to live through COVID as a blind person.

“Put the Dog in the Trunk” (2024) a show all about advocacy.

Kim continues to perform regularly for Ottawa Storytellers, telling tales of all genres including epic, historic, folk, and autobiographical stories.

Kim is also proud to be an artist with MASC since 2010; bringing her storytelling into schools and communities and with radical connections bringing her art into health care settings since 2021. She is also currently working on a project shaping stories collected on the palliative care unit.

Kim enjoys giving workshops, advocating for more accessibility in the arts, reading, writing, and traveling the world with her wonderful fifth guide dog Ginger.