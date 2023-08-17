Classified AdsDesk to give away Desk to give away August 17, 2023 FREE to the first person who will help partially dismantle it and help carry it down two flights of stairs! Desk only, not computer or other accessories shown. Call 613 794-4548 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For sale: Trek Townie bike August 17, 2023 For Sale – Le Creuset Chef’s Dutch Oven – 5 quart (4.9 litre) capacity August 16, 2023 Wanted: Scaffolding August 16, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Live exhibit of traditional Mexican textiles coming to this year’s Fibrefest! August 17, 2023 For sale: Trek Townie bike August 17, 2023 Desk to give away August 17, 2023 OPEN HOUSE: Almonte Learning Garden, August 20 August 17, 2023 Murdoch comes to The Swamp August 17, 2023 In memoriam: Joanna Meehan Harrington August 15, 2023 From the Archives MM issues flood and rainfall warning The Advert: A John Dunn Story From Home Hospice North Lanark: It’s time to say thank you! Biking birders in fine feather for annual avian adventure What Is That … On Our Sandy Beach? Home Hospice North Lanark offers practical caregiver training Theft from Vehicles – "Lock It or Lose It" Results – OPP Carleton Detachment Press Release Message to Ottawa River Power customers in Almonte