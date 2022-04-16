Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - April 16, 2022 Diana’s Quiz – April 16, 2022 April 16, 2022 by Diana Filer 1. What is a gizzard? 2. According to Western Christianity, how long does ‘Eastertide’ last? 3. What is the Drinking Gourd? 4. What was the world’s first empire? 5. What is Raku? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 9, 2022 April 7, 2022 Diana’s Quiz – April 9, 2022 April 7, 2022 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 2, 2022 March 31, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Diana’s Quiz – April 16, 2022 April 14, 2022 Introducing MMordle, a word game for Mississippi Mills April 15, 2022 Breakfast at the Legion, April 16 April 14, 2022 ‘Naismith II Chair’ from the Men’s Shed — only $140 April 14, 2022 ‘Susan Tooke: State of the World’ at Sivarulrasa Gallery April 14, 2022 Last chance! get your trees, support Home Hospice! April 13, 2022 From the Archives Almonte residents out in force to oppose zoning by-law amendment Green Party candidate Scott Simser's personal vision for the riding of Carleton – Mississippi MIlls Spicy Pork Bowl with Greens Nature’s course – a John Dunn story Baked Pasta with Sausage and Harissa-Spiked Sauce Yard of the Week – June 22, 2015 AGH and Fairview Manor looking for volunteers