Saturday, April 16, 2022

A volunteer-run newspaper for Mississippi Mills, Ontario, and area

Diana’s Quiz – April 16, 2022

by Diana Filer 1.  What is a gizzard? 2.

Diana’s Quiz – April 16, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  What is a gizzard?
2.  According to Western Christianity, how long does ‘Eastertide’ last?
3.  What is the Drinking Gourd?
4.  What was the world’s first empire?
5.  What is Raku?

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

