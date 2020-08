by Diana Filer

1. What is scrimshaw?

2. What alloy does pewter consist of?

3. What is the highest mountain in Canada?

4. Last week marked the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the US government’s 19th amendment. What did it ratify?

5. Lewis Carroll, who wrote Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Jabberwocky and many other children’s classics is the pen name of which British author?