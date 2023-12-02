Saturday, December 2, 2023
Hilda Walker — obituary

Walker, Hilda Margaret (née Dickey) June 17, 1925 –...

Diana’s Quiz – December 2, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  Which is the largest...

For sale: Jigsaw puzzles

ALL 1,000 Piece Puzzles $20.00 cash          All...
Diana’s Quiz – December 2, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  Which is the largest island in the Pacific Ocean?
2.  What does UTC stand for?
3.  What is the most difficult position to play in baseball?
4.  Which animal has oblong eye pupils?
5.  What is the most popular name given to girls in Canada this year?

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades.

