Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - December 2, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – December 2, 2023 December 2, 2023 by Diana Filer 1. Which is the largest island in the Pacific Ocean? 2. What does UTC stand for? 3. What is the most difficult position to play in baseball? 4. Which animal has oblong eye pupils? 5. What is the most popular name given to girls in Canada this year? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 25, 2023 November 23, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – November 25, 2023 November 23, 2023 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 18, 2023 November 16, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Hilda Walker — obituary December 2, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – December 2, 2023 November 30, 2023 For sale: Jigsaw puzzles December 1, 2023 Holiday gift ideas from Garden Inspiration December 1, 2023 MULTICULTURAL MEET & GREET – Sunday December 10 November 30, 2023 Can’t make it to Light Up the Night on December 1? Check the livestream! November 30, 2023 From the Archives Cracked Bowls, Empty Bowls Thanks to Margo Hay-Goodings from Country Haven Gay Cook’s Mushroom Soup with Kale Pesto For the Birds: Spring Migration Light Up the Night Main Street tree of gargoyles Peter Nelson’s travels – Argentina and points south Mississippi Mills Public Library holds its most successful book sale FacebookTwitter millstonenews@gmail.com Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte Learn More Arts & Culture An Artist's NotesBooksJohn Dunn's StoriesPick of the PastReflections from the Swamp Living Food and DrinkGardeningHealthObituaries Science & Nature Backyard BirdsEnvironmentGreen TalkNatureWhat is That? Support Us The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation? Copyright © News Obituaries Arts & Culture Living Science & Nature Classified Ads The Billboard Diana’s Quiz CONTACT US