Diana's Quiz – January 13, 2024
January 13, 2024
by Diana Filer

1 What is the new name for Dundas Square in Toronto?
2. "Do not go gentle into that good night" is the title and first line of which poem?
3. Where are the Cantabrian Mountains?
4. Who is Calliope?
5. Who are the Houthis?