Saturday, January 13, 2024
Diana’s Quiz – January 13, 2024

by Diana Filer 1  What is the new...

For sale: Strathroy mirror

Beautiful Strathroy mirror for sale, once part...

“Eat Prey Love: The Secret Lives of Spiders” — January 18

Nature Talk – Thursday, January 18, 2024 The...
Diana's Quiz - January 13, 2024

Diana’s Quiz – January 13, 2024

by Diana Filer

1  What is the new name for Dundas Square in Toronto?
2.  “Do not go gentle into that good night” is the title and first line of which poem?
3.  Where are the Cantabrian Mountains?
4.  Who is Calliope?
5.  Who are the Houthis?

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

