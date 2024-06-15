Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - June 15, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – June 15, 2024 June 15, 2024 by Diana Filer 1. Which Canadian hockey team has won the most Stanley Cups? 2. What is a ‘pangram’? 3. How many shipwrecks have there been in the Great Lakes? 4. Who was given the ‘nickname’ King of the High C’s? 5. What is a mother tree? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 8, 2024 June 11, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – June 8, 2024 June 7, 2024 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 1, 2024 June 1, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Neo-psychedelic folkies The Ragged Flowers release Flying Machine June 15, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – June 15, 2024 June 15, 2024 Neil Adams — obituary June 15, 2024 Genealogy resource on display at Middleville & District Museum’s Strawberry Social, June 24 June 13, 2024 For Sale: Martin LX1 travel/parlor guitar plus accessories June 13, 2024 4th Annual Drive-Thru Chicken BBQ June 12, 2024 From the Archives Montreal's La Presse features Almonte in its "Voyage" section Lyme Disease and ticks.What do you need to know Play a leadership role in the health of your community Gay Cook’s Christmas Shortbread Scott Newton of Mississippi Power Corporation explains the problem at the generating station A Christmas Lesson Storm pounds region Getting up close to nature