Neo-psychedelic folkies The Ragged Flowers release Flying Machine

The Ragged Flowers, performance veterans at Blue...

Diana’s Quiz – June 15, 2024

by Diana Filer 1.  Which Canadian hockey team...

Neil Adams — obituary

Adams, Neil (Long-time Employee of Mitel and Zarlink) Passed away...
Diana’s Quiz – June 15, 2024

by Diana Filer

1.  Which Canadian hockey team has won the most Stanley Cups?
2.  What is a ‘pangram’?
3.  How many shipwrecks have there been in the Great Lakes?
4.  Who was given the ‘nickname’ King of the High C’s?
5.  What is a mother tree?

