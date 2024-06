by Diana Filer

1. Metis twin sisters Caydence and Kennedy Marley are in the news this month. Why?

2. Which is larger: 3 square miles or 3 miles square?

3. In the Bizet opera Carmen, what is her line of work?

4. What happened in “Canada” on July 1, 1867?

5. Who is Shohei Ohtani?