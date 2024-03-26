Discover something new in Mississippi Mills: Community Open House, March 28

Looking for a new hobby? Eager to lend a hand to a local service club? Find out how to get involved in your community at the Mississippi Mills Community Open House, set for Thursday, March 28.

Co-ordinated by the Municipality of Mississippi Mills, the Open House will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the John Levi Community Centre (upper hall) in Almonte. This is your chance to discover a new community group, take up a new hobby or athletic program, and a world of volunteer opportunities at your fingertips. This informative event is for all residents, from preschool to seniors and everyone in between. It’s a one-stop shop that promises something to inspire everyone!

Come visit with over 50 local groups, social clubs and organizations, including Almonte Readers & Writers, Almonte Tennis Club, Kiwanis Club of Carleton Place and Mississippi Mills, Bridging Generations Pakenham, Mississippi Wood Carvers, Naismith Men’s Shed, Lanark 4H Club, and Puppets Up! International Puppet Festival. This is also your opportunity to sign up for our Mississippi Mills Pickleball program.

And that’s just scratching the surface! Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lanark County will also be joining us, along with Local Immigration Partnership Lanark & Renfrew, JB Arts, Mississippi Mills Youth Centre, Almonte Civitan Club, Almonte Area Artists Association, and more. For a full list of attendees, visit www.mississippimills.ca/events.

If you like to be active and you’re looking for an opportunity to get out and meet new people, the Mississippi Mills Community Open House is the place to be on Thursday, March 28!

For more information, please contact the Mississippi Mills Recreation & Culture Department at 613-256-2064 ext. 605, or email recandculturedept@mississippimills.ca.

Submitted by the Municipality of Mississippi Mills