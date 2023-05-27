District 7 Senior Games shuffleboard results

Twelve teams competed for medals in shuffleboard on May 23 at the Almonte Arena as part of the OSGA District 7 local games. The winners are eligible to travel to Brantford to compete on August 8-11 with teams from across Ontario.

Four local people served as referees which was a benefit since many of the players were new to shuffleboard. Thanks go to Ken Towey, Irene Botham, Jean Smith and Ruth Bowes for helping out.

Each team played 4 games with the winners in each of the 4 Pools playing off. The gold medal winners were: Michelle Arsenault & Eileen Healey, silver to Debbie Russett & Diane Patenaude and bronze to Dale Moores & Nick Odynski who filled in for Ken Brown when he had to leave early.

Convenor Marilyn Snedden thanks everyone for being understanding when she mistakenly thought the start time was an hour earlier than senior games time of 10 am.

Many of the 14 different events offered by the local district ranging from card games to darts, are over now but Bocce, Lawn Bowling and Golf are still to come. The local seniors homes are quite generous in hosting events and some have been held at the Carleton Place Legion, the Terrace, Orchardview, the Almonte Lawn Bowling Club as well as the Almonte Arena and the Beckwith Recreation Centre.

The last event is a banquet at the Carleton Place Legion following the annual meeting On June 23. The local district hopes to charter a bus to Brantford if numbers warrant and hopes to bring home some medals.