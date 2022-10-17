Monday, October 17, 2022
Donald Cram – English public school trustee candidate

My name is Donald Cram and I am seeking re-election as your Upper Canada School Board Trustee.  I live in the town of Almonte within the Municipality of Mississippi Mills and have represented Ward 1, consisting of Mississippi Mills/Carleton Place/Beckwith for the past two terms.  I would be honoured to continue being your representative.  All of my experience has been in public school systems – as a student, teacher, vice-principal, principal and as a Trustee.

As a teacher, I taught Grades 4 to 8, specializing in Mathematics and Physical Education.

As your Trustee with the UCDSB, I have been a member of the Supervised Alternative Learning Program, the Accountability Framework Committee, Chair of the Policy Committee, Chair of the Bylaw Committee, and currently I am the Vice-Chair of the Board.

The role of a Trustee is to work with the Board, parents, guardians, and community to provide a safe and accepting environment, where all students are provided with the tools and the opportunity to learn those life skills which will prepare them for future success in the area of their choice.  Our schools should provide an inclusive environment that challenges our students to be the best they can be in an atmosphere that fosters fairness, openness and honesty.

I have been actively involved in the community as a volunteer for many years: for The Mills Community Support Corporation, as Chairperson of CARP (Canadian Association for Retired Persons) Lanark Chapter 55 and, I am currently a member of the Almonte Civitan Club.

I am asking  for your continued support on election  day, October 24, 2022.

