The local OPP sends this useful reminder that swerving to avoid an animal in your path while driving may lead to serious injuries for you and your passengers.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging all motorists not to veer for wildlife after responding to multiple car/deer collisions over the weekend.

“If you spot a deer or other animal on the road ahead, stay in control, reduce your speed as much as possible and steer straight”, says Inspector Dave Tovell, OPP Manager of Traffic and Marine Programs in East Region. “Don’t veer for deer. By changing your direction quickly, you increase the risk of losing control, running off the roadway and rolling your vehicle. This increases the likelihood of sustaining greater damage to your vehicle and serious injury.”

Some other helpful hints to ensure a safe journey during this time of year are as follows: