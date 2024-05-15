Dragonfly Boutique seeks sales associate

The Dragonfly Boutique, a reputable clothing & décor boutique in the historic town of Almonte, Ontario is seeking a part-time sales associate to join our team.

As a Sales Associate, you will play a crucial roll in providing customer service and driving sales to the store.

Some Key Responsibilities….

To provide customer service to our customers & assist their needs

Provide product knowledge

Process transactions accurately using our point-of-sale system

Ensure sales floor is clean & well organized

Openness to learn and develop new skills

Flexibility to quickly adapt to change

Knowledge of fashion trends

Approachable – outgoing attitude – when interacting with customers

Assist in receiving shipments & distributing to Sales Floor

Qualifications….

Previous retail or customer service experience preferred; but willing to train the right individual

A positive attitude and the willingness to learn

Must be available weekdays; weekends; and holidays.

Join our team at the Dragonfly Boutique and be a part of a supportive work environment.

If you are passionate about fashion and or décor; enjoy working with people – we would LOVE to hear from you!

To apply, please submit your resume to: email: dragonflyboutique24@gmail.com

Thank you for your interest in the Dragonfly Boutique, Almonte.

Expected Hours: 7 plus / 20 max per week

Benefits: Store Discount