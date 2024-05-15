Dragonfly Boutique seeks sales associate

The Dragonfly Boutique, a reputable clothing & décor boutique in the historic town of Almonte, Ontario is seeking a part-time sales associate to join our team.
As a Sales Associate, you will play a crucial roll in providing customer service and driving sales to the store.
Some Key Responsibilities….
- To provide customer service to our customers & assist their needs
- Provide product knowledge
- Process transactions accurately using our point-of-sale system
- Ensure sales floor is clean & well organized
- Openness to learn and develop new skills
- Flexibility to quickly adapt to change
- Knowledge of fashion trends
- Approachable – outgoing attitude – when interacting with customers
- Assist in receiving shipments & distributing to Sales Floor
Qualifications….
- Previous retail or customer service experience preferred; but willing to train the right individual
- A positive attitude and the willingness to learn
- Must be available weekdays; weekends; and holidays.
Join our team at the Dragonfly Boutique and be a part of a supportive work environment.
If you are passionate about fashion and or décor; enjoy working with people – we would LOVE to hear from you!
To apply, please submit your resume to: email: dragonflyboutique24@gmail.com
Thank you for your interest in the Dragonfly Boutique, Almonte.
Expected Hours: 7 plus / 20 max per week
Benefits: Store Discount