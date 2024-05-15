Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Classified AdsDragonfly Boutique seeks sales associate

Dragonfly Boutique seeks sales associate

The Dragonfly Boutique, a reputable clothing & décor boutique in the historic town of Almonte, Ontario is seeking a part-time sales associate to join our team.

As a Sales Associate, you will play a crucial roll in providing customer service and driving sales to the store.

Some Key Responsibilities….

  • To provide customer service to our customers & assist their needs
  • Provide product knowledge
  • Process transactions accurately using our point-of-sale system
  • Ensure sales floor is clean & well organized
  • Openness to learn and develop new skills
  • Flexibility to quickly adapt to change
  • Knowledge of fashion trends
  • Approachable – outgoing attitude – when interacting with customers
  • Assist in receiving shipments & distributing to Sales Floor

Qualifications….

  • Previous retail or customer service experience preferred; but willing to train the right individual
  • A positive attitude and the willingness to learn
  • Must be available weekdays; weekends; and holidays.

Join our team at the Dragonfly Boutique and be a part of a supportive work environment.

If you are passionate about fashion and or décor; enjoy working with people – we would LOVE to hear from you!

To apply, please submit your resume to: email: dragonflyboutique24@gmail.com

Thank you for your interest in the Dragonfly Boutique, Almonte.

Expected Hours: 7 plus / 20 max per week

Benefits: Store Discount

