North Lanark Agricultural Society annually holds the Almonte Fair which is now postponed for its’ second year due to Covid-19. As an alternative way to fundraise, we are hosting this event for The Almonte Fair, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Lanark County Food Bank.

(visit www.almontefair.ca or Facebook@AlmonteFair)

When : Friday, July 9, 2021

: Friday, July 9, 2021 Where: Almonte Fairgrounds, 195 Water Street, Almonte

Almonte Fairgrounds, 195 Water Street, Almonte Menu : ¼ BBQ Chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, bun, apple pie, water (gluten free options available)

: ¼ BBQ Chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, bun, apple pie, water (gluten free options available) Price: $20.00/meal with $1.00/meal donated to Lanark County Food Bank

For full details and order form to purchase meals or simply make a cash donation:

-online ordering: https://forms.gle/9oetj5d13Dykowhn8

-by phone: Terry Howie 613-858-8309

If possible, please order by June 25 at 9 am