“Driving Madeleine” October 29

The Mississippi Mills Film Society will present its inaugural offering on Sunday, October 29 at 2 PM at St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham.

The Society will be showing top-rated films from the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) that are not available on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime or Apple TV.

The first film is “Driving Madeleine,” a film by Christian Carion. In this film a seemingly simple taxi ride across Paris evolves into a profound meditation on the realities of the driver, whose personal life is in shambles, and his fare, an elderly woman whose warmth belies her shocking past. Starring Line Renaud and Dany Boon.

Tickets are $15 and available only from Tickets Please. https://mmfilmsociety.ticketsplease.ca/product/driving-madeleine/

All proceeds will be directed to the Mississippi Mills public libraries in Almonte and Pakenham and St. Andrew’s United Church.

With thanks to founders Marny McCook and Heather Loube and their team of volunteers Wanda MacDonald, and Dale and Elizabeth Dunning.