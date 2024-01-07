Dungarvon Building — Update from municipal staff

The Municipality of Mississippi Mills continues to work with the property owner of 38 Main Street East in Almonte (Dungarvon Building), on next steps to stabilize the building’s belltower.

The latest Building Order issued on December 22, 2023, required the property owner to provide a temporary stabilization plan, prepared by a Professional Engineer, along with several milestones which needed to be met. An option was also provided to the property owner to authorize the Municipality to implement a stabilization plan at the property owner’s cost.

The deadline for the property owner to act on this Order has now passed. As a result, the Municipality has initiated a temporary stabilization plan, at the property owner’s expense. Work is expected to begin next week and is anticipated to take approximately one week to complete.

While the temporary road closure remains in effect, once the stabilization work is completed, the road closure will be modified to open one lane for traffic.

Updates to the public, including modifications to the temporary road closure, will continue to be provided on the municipal website and social media channels.

Any questions can be directed to mplanner@mississippimills.ca

https://www.mississippimills.ca/en/news/municipality-to-initiate-stabilization-plan-for-38-main-street-east-and-modify-road-closure.aspx

—————————

A word from Mayor Christa Lowry on this situation:

This matter is being handled directly by the Chief Building Official (CBO) as per the Ontario Building Code with support from senior municipal staff. Provincial legislation prohibits elected officials from influencing the work or decisions of the CBO.

Updates continue to be provided to the public as orders are put in place by the CBO or as further steps are taken by staff in the process. In full transparency, this information plus the two engineering reports, a list of FAQs, and staff contact information continue to be available on the municipal website.

See the most recent engineering report here