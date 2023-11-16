Thursday, November 16, 2023
Early arrival by trumpeter swans at Clayton

Early arrival by trumpeter swans at Clayton

Yesterday we had five trumpeter swans on our beach, two adults and three juveniles.

They spent hours eating weeds and resting.

Last year it was tundra swans in December.  Hope they are yearly visitors from now on.

Bev Relfe  (Clayton/Taylor Lake)

 

