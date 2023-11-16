Science & NatureNatureEarly arrival by trumpeter swans at Clayton Early arrival by trumpeter swans at Clayton November 16, 2023 Yesterday we had five trumpeter swans on our beach, two adults and three juveniles. They spent hours eating weeds and resting. Last year it was tundra swans in December. Hope they are yearly visitors from now on. Bev Relfe (Clayton/Taylor Lake) Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Report on MVFN Nature Talk: ‘Birds of The Gambia and Senegal’ November 13, 2023 Nature Talk, “Life in Limbo” — November 16 November 9, 2023 ‘Birds of the Gambia and Senegal’ — Nature Talk, October 19 October 17, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Early arrival by trumpeter swans at Clayton November 16, 2023 Tracy Thompson — obituary November 16, 2023 Matthew Newton — obituary November 15, 2023 A Man Splitting Wood November 15, 2023 Chrystal Smith — obituary November 15, 2023 PD Day Activity at the library, November 24 November 15, 2023 From the Archives Honey-roasted Vegetables Historic Almonte website set up by Brent Eades with photos from Michael Dunn Are you a caregiver for someone with dementia or other cognitive impairment? Riverfront 1903 Woman sues former Almonte doctor after failed abortion Taste Ontario 2015 Wine reviews AGH/Fairview ‘virtual fundraiser’ nets over $8,000 Strawberry-Rhubarb Crumble