Almonte United Church invites you to their Easter Extravaganza Market on Saturday, March 23rd from 10 am-2 pm.

Come and stock up on baking and sweet treats for Easter or comfort foods that you can reheat when you are rushing around. There will be small hostess gifts as well as decorations for your home.

Looking forward to seeing you on March 23rd!

We are located at 106 Elgin Street in Almonte.