Easy Greek Sheet Pan Chicken Souvlaki and Potatoes

by Susan Hanna

This tasty recipe from Half Baked Harvest is also an easy sheet pan dinner. Briefly marinate the chicken while roasting the potatoes and lemon halves. Add the chicken, peppers and onions to the pan after the potatoes have been in for 20 minutes. Roast for another 25 minutes while you prepare the toppings. I omitted the sun-dried tomatoes and yogurt.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the spices and pine nuts for additives, colour and anti-caking agents. I used Acetaia La Bonissma balsamic vinegar which has no added sulfites. Krinos feta, Savor sun-dried tomatoes and Astro Original Balkan-Style yogurt are additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons (60 ml) extra virgin olive oil

1 ½ (680 g) pounds boneless chicken breasts or small thighs

2 lemons, 1 zested and juiced, 1 halved

2 tablespoons (30 ml) balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon (15 ml) chopped fresh oregano (or 2 teaspoons dried)

1 tablespoon (15 ml) smoked paprika

1 shallot, finely chopped

5 cloves garlic, finely chopped or grated

1 large pinch each kosher salt and black pepper

1 large pinch red pepper flakes

1 pound (454 g) russet or baby potatoes, cut into 1-inch (2.54-cm) chunks

2 red bell peppers, sliced

1 medium yellow onion, sliced

½ cup (125 ml) oil packed sun-dried tomatoes

1/3 cup (85 ml) kalamata olives, pitted

3 tablespoons (45 ml) toasted pine nuts (optional)

8 ounces (227 g) cubed feta cheese

½ cup (125 ml) plain Greek yogurt

Mixed fresh herbs, for serving

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 425° F (218° C). In a medium bowl, combine 2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil, the chicken, lemon zest, lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, oregano, paprika, shallot, 4 cloves garlic, and a large pinch of each salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Toss well to combine. Let sit 15-20 minutes. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the potatoes with 2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil. Season with salt and black pepper. Add the lemon halves. Roast for 20 minutes, or until tender. Remove the potatoes from the oven and nestle the chicken around the potatoes. Arrange the bell peppers and onions around the chicken, arranging everything in an even layer. Drizzle over 1 tablespoon (15 ml) olive oil, season with salt and pepper. Return the pan to the oven and roast for 20-25 minutes more, until the chicken is cooked through. Meanwhile, combine the sun-dried tomatoes and their oil, the olives, pine nuts, and feta in a bowl. In a separate bowl, combine the yogurt, 1 clove garlic, and a pinch of salt. To serve, divide the chicken, potatoes, peppers, and onions between plates. Spoon the feta mix and yogurt over the chicken. Top with a handful of fresh herbs.

From Half Baked Harvest