Custom built by our Naismith Men’s Shed. 100% cedar with corrosion resistant fasteners. Fashions after the Muskoka Chair design however our special design allows easy in and out with seat about 16″ high. Comes in various widths (20-22 inches) and design features and finished with a natural Eco Preservative.

Order yours now by Email to Bob Dickson @ <naismithshed@gmail.com> $175 pre-summer special. Delivery time is about 2 weeks.