Egg Roll Pork Noodles

by Susan Hanna

This tasty recipe from Canadian Living can be on the table in less than half an hour. Make the sauce and set aside. Brown the pork and add and cook the vegetables. Add the cooked noodles, toss with sauce and serve garnished with scallions. Cook’s note: I used red pepper instead of carrots.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I use Marukan rice vinegar and Lee Kum Kee sesame oil, which are additive-free. Unlike most soy sauce, tamari is preserved with alcohol instead of sodium benzoate. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

¼ cup (60 m) light tamari sauce

2 tablespoons (30 ml) brown sugar

2 tablespoons (30 ml) rice vinegar

2 teaspoons (10 ml) cornstarch

1 teaspoon (5 ml) toasted sesame oil

2 teaspoons (10 ml) vegetable oil

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

2 teaspoons (10 ml) chopped fresh ginger

1 lb (454 g) ground pork

4 cups (1 L) thinly sliced napa cabbage

1 ½ cups (375 ml) grated carrots

8 oz (227 g) rice noodles

2 green onions, chopped

Preparation:

In small bowl, combine tamari, brown sugar, vinegar, 2 tbsp (30 ml) water, cornstarch and sesame oil until brown sugar has dissolved. Set aside. In wok or large skillet, heat vege­table oil over medium heat. Add garlic and ginger; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Add pork; cook, stirring and breaking up meat with wooden spoon, until pork is no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Add cabbage and carrots; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, cook noodles according to package directions. Drain noodles and transfer to skillet. Pour in reserved tamari mixture, mix and toss to coat; cook for 1 minute. Divide among bowls and sprinkle each with green onions.

From Canadian Living