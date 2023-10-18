Eleanor Sandberg — obituary

Sandberg, Eleanor June

Passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 15, 2023 at the Almonte General Hospital.

Eleanor (nee Denault)

Of Almonte, Ontario, and formely of Carleton Place, Toronto, and originally from Orillia.

In her 91st year.

Beloved wife of Walter. Missed by her children Cindy (Stephen) and the late Gregory. Proud grandmother of Derek, Kerri, Danielle, Evan, Patrick and Miranda as well as 7 great-grandchildren. Remembered by Walter’s children Robert, Joan and John. Predeceased by her brother Nelson.

A private family chapel service will be held at a later date.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com