Elford Giles — obituary

Giles, Robert “Elford”

(Owner of Giles Auto Repair)

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 18, 2023 at the Fairview Manor.

Elford

Of Almonte, Ontario,

2 weeks short of his 91st birthday.

Beloved husband to the late Pat (nee Traversey). Best Dad to Donna Fulton (Bill), Mike (Maeve), the late Chris and Tracy. Survived by his son-in-law Jamie Thompson. Proud “Grampa” to Christa, Tyler (Kaitlin), Courtney, Makayla, Michael, Adam and great-grampa to Morgan, Jordan, Teagan, Harlow, Idalia, Lane and Aspyn. Survived by his close companion Audrey Proulx. Donations in memory of Elford may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A special thank-you to the staff at the Fairview Manor as well as Dr. Drake for their care and support.

Family and Friends May Visit

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Thursday, December 21, 2023 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Chapel Service on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11am. Reception to follow in the Almonte Civitan Hall.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com