Employment opportunity: Director of Corporate Services, Treasurer & Deputy CAO

The Municipality of Mississippi Mills is located a short drive west of the nation’s Capital and is comprised of the quaint villages of Pakenham, Blakeney, Appleton, Clayton, the former township of Ramsay and the friendly Town of Almonte. It boasts some of the provinces and Canada’s most infamous landmarks and is a natural playground for outdoor enthusiasts. Mississippi Mills is renowned for its many festivals and events and is quickly becoming a popular destination for those looking to experience great cuisine, charming unique storefronts and historical landmarks. Abundant with many walking trails, golf courses, lakes and rivers, Mississippi Mills provides the perfect setting to live, work and play. We can’t wait for you to join our amazing team.

We are currently seeking a Director of Corporate Services, Treasurer and Deputy CAO to join our team. Reporting to the Chief Administrative Officer, the successful incumbent will be an integral member of the Senior Management Team and possesses acumen in the areas of business, finance, human resources and strategic planning. Responsible for performing the statutory duties of the Treasurer the incumbent will also provide strategic leadership and direction for the following corporate service functions on behalf of all departments: Finance, Human Resources, Facilities and Information Technology. As one of two Deputy CAOs for the Municipality, this position may also be called upon to perform elements of the CAO‘s accountabilities in the event of absence or vacancy.

This position is Permanent full-time -40 hours/week, annual salary range is: $113,467.32 – $139,480.28

The ideal candidate will have:

University degree in one of the following disciplines, Accounting, Commerce or Finance

Holds a Chartered Professional Designation – CA, CMA or CG

Is in good standing with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario

Minimum of eight (8) years accounting experience including the management of treasury or corporate services, previous Municipal experience would be preferred

Previous experience and knowledge of IT systems, Facilities Management and Human Resources functions in a unionized environment would be considered an asset

Must possess strong organizational, communication and interpersonal skills.

The Municipality of Mississippi Mills offers:

OMERS Pension

Comprehensive Benefit Plan

Flexible work arrangements

Professional Development Opportunities

Employee and Family Assistance Program

And so much more…

For a detailed job description, please visit the Mississippi Mills website under Jobs at www.mississippimills.ca/en/municipal-hall/jobs.aspx

We invite qualified candidates to submit a detailed resume and cover letter in confidence to Cyndy Woods, Human Resources at cwoods@mississippimills.ca. The email subject line should include your last name and position you’re applying for by no later than 12 o’clock noon on January 27, 2023.

We thank all applicants for their interest but advise only those applicants selected for an interview will be contacted.

Please note that as per Municipal policy, all existing employees and all future hires of the Municipality of Mississippi Mills must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. All requests for accommodation based on proof of a valid medical contraindication or any request for exemption on the basis of protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code will be considered.

Information collected will be used in accordance with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act for the purpose of selecting a candidate.

The Municipality of Mississippi Mills is an equal opportunity employer. If you require

accommodation throughout any part of the recruitment process, please contact Human Resources to let us know how we may assist you. All information received relating to requests for accommodation will be addressed confidentially.