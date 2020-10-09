Connections between our Residents and their families are a top priority and Fairview Manor’s Life Enrichment team has gone above and beyond to keep everyone connected. In fact, in the first four months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team worked with their colleagues to organize 849 family connections. The entire team, including Nursing, Personal Support Workers, Laundry, Maintenance, Dietary, Housekeeping and Hairdressing staff, pulled together to make it work. Each visit lasted approximately 20 minutes – resulting in 16,980 minutes of together time!

“The team quickly set up window visits, but they also looked for other ways to connect virtually,” explains Karen Buness, Director of Resident Care. “One iPad was not sufficient, but thanks to the Fairview Manor Auxiliary, the team was able to purchase a second one. They became experts in FaceTime, Skype, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Google Duo to help connect loved ones in our care to their families.”

In addition to these important visits, the Life Enrichment Team has continued to provide ongoing programming. They also deliver mail, newspapers, parcels, and room décor. They ensure new clothing items fit, are labelled, or returned to families. Every effort has been made to juggle visits with the regular full calendar of activities.

Finally, the team created a Facebook page and invited families to join. Special events such as BBQs, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, dessert socials, preserve-making, and pictures are all shared so that everyone can join in the celebrations.

“We have a very dedicated Life Enrichment team who took on this new way of ‘doing business’ without hesitation and they kept families connected to their loved ones during a very difficult, frightening time,” sums up Amanda Becking, Assistant Director of Care. “We want to celebrate the dedication of the entire Fairview Manor team as they work together to keep the lines of communication open with families and friends.”