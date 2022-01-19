by Glenda Jones

It has been a long time since that Director’s call has echoed in the Almonte Old Town Hall, but the voices of actors still haunt the auditorium. Kris Riendeau will revive those memories in her presentation for the Almonte Lectures on Friday, January 28. Kris was a valued member of the Valley Players and later in many groups who staged dramas, musicals, and more. She has always had an interest in the role of community theatre, and has been integral in keeping that spirit alive.

Community theatre is more than entertainment. It allows people to stretch their limits to discover new talents, as actors, technicians, designers and more. It is a unifying element that encourages friendships. The Valley Players was formed in 1983 to bring people together for the fun of presenting plays to their friends and neighbours. However, the group’s influence was felt forever after, with the improvements to the AOTH, and the ultimate honour of having the auditorium named for Ron Caron.

Kris will introduce new people to the history of this vibrant group, as well as make a strong case for the continuance of community theatre in the cultural life of small towns.

Her lecture will be conducted on Zoom on Friday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. To register for this event, please go to www.almontelectures.net , then scroll down to Kris’s lecture title, click the title and scroll down to the “Enroll” button .The lectures are free on Zoom, and there is always a lively Q&A following the presentation.

***Would you like to volunteer a few dollars to help Almonte Lectures continue? Look for the word “Donate” towards the right side of our homepage. Think of it as our little collection basket. Thank you.