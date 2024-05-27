Entertainment in the boonies

Tuesday I noticed a very large bird sitting atop a hydro pole in our neighbour’s yard. It turned out to be a turkey vulture drying its wings after a huge downpour. A few minutes later another one came and sat on a tree crown the size of a twig.

Watching these vultures slowly turn on these precipitous roosts was really comical. How they kept their balance was amazing. After about 15 minutes the resident crow got fed up with them on his territory and chased them off.

As well we have an abundance of goslings this year (not that we need more Canada Geese). I have included photos of all.

Bev Relfe

Clayton/Taylor Lake