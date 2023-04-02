Eric Migneault — obituary

Migneault, Eric Réal

Passed away with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer on March 30, 2023 at the Almonte General Hospital.

Eric

Originally from Kapuskasing, Ontario,

at the age of 47.

Best friend and soul mate to Michele. Amazing and loving dad to Jordyn, Madison and Zach. Survived by his mother Claire and predeceased by his father Germain and by his grandparents Laurent and Jeannine Migneault as well as Réal and Rita Bernard. Missed by his brothers Brian and Bruce. Remembered by his extended family, relatives and friends. Donations in memory of Eric may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. A special thank-you to Dr. Forbes, R.N. Tabitha and PSW Taylor for their care and support.

