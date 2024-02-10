Saturday, February 10, 2024
Ericka Andrassy — obituary

Andrassy, Ericka

(Longtime Volunteer & Leader in Almonte)

Passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 8, 2024 in Orchard View by the Mississippi.

Ericka
Of Almonte, Ontario.  In her 98th year.

Beloved wife and best friend for 80 years to Mike.  Mother of John (Cathy) and Lynn (Steve Woodward).  Proud “Nana” to 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.  Donations in memory of Ericka may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation and will be forwarded on to the hospital’s Rehabilitation Centre.

“Ericka was an expert skier and swimmer.”

Ericka was the only person that Mike ever knew that could float endlessly on water and Mike is a retired YMCA director and has witnessed thousands of people swimming in the YMCA pools.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

