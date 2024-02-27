Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Goose Lottery Update

Reflections from the Swamp Dear Reader Now for the...

Euchre in March, all welcome

Euchre Thursday March 7th and Thursday March...

Hobbyist sewing machine restorer seeks advice on machine screws

As a hobby, I restore vintage sewing...
The BillboardEuchre in March, all welcome

Euchre in March, all welcome

Euchre Thursday March 7th and Thursday March 21st at 7 pm, Stan Mills Centre, 375 Country Street.  Cost is $5. Prize structure has changed. All welcome.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone