Unique condo loft (approximately 1600 sq. feet) in The Thoburn Mill, a converted heritage woolen mill in the heart of beautiful downtown Almonte.  Close to shops, restaurants, water, walking trails, etc.

Features –
  • On the second floor, overlooking the water, this condo is half in the heritage building and half in the “new” addition, and has a beautiful mix of the old and new
  • Large entryway, opens to a
  • spacious open kitchen with island, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher; great for entertaining
  • quartz and granite countertops
  • Small loft with skylights/windows overlooking kitchen
  • Den/study/office/TV room
  • Main bathroom with walk-in shower, infrared sauna, washer & dryer
  • Original beams and posts
  • Very high ceilings
  • Vintage maple flooring
  • Two antique cabinets/armories; possibly other furniture
  • Open dining room and living room on the “new” side, with exposed original brick wall
  • Polished concrete floors with radiant heat
  • Gas fireplace
  • Floor to ceiling windows
  • Patio doors to large private terrace overlooking the Mississippi River and falls
  • Weber gas BBQ
  • Beautiful space for entertaining
  • Master bedroom has original exposed brick wall, lovely en-suite, whirlpool bath.
  • Polished concrete floors with radiant heat
  • Custom window blinds in hallway, den, bedroom and ensuite.
  • Air conditioning
  • All wooden sills, stairs, mantel etc are made of reclaimed wood from the original mill
  • Designated parking spot and visitor parking
  • Great building!  Great neighbours!!

Rent is $2,500 monthly, and includes gas, water and parking.
Available November 1st, 2020.
For inquiries contact  lynnmelbourne.art@gmail.com

