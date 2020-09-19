Unique condo loft (approximately 1600 sq. feet) in The Thoburn Mill, a converted heritage woolen mill in the heart of beautiful downtown Almonte. Close to shops, restaurants, water, walking trails, etc.
Features –
- On the second floor, overlooking the water, this condo is half in the heritage building and half in the “new” addition, and has a beautiful mix of the old and new
- Large entryway, opens to a
- spacious open kitchen with island, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher; great for entertaining
- quartz and granite countertops
- Small loft with skylights/windows overlooking kitchen
- Den/study/office/TV room
- Main bathroom with walk-in shower, infrared sauna, washer & dryer
- Original beams and posts
- Very high ceilings
- Vintage maple flooring
- Two antique cabinets/armories; possibly other furniture
- Open dining room and living room on the “new” side, with exposed original brick wall
- Polished concrete floors with radiant heat
- Gas fireplace
- Floor to ceiling windows
- Patio doors to large private terrace overlooking the Mississippi River and falls
- Weber gas BBQ
- Beautiful space for entertaining
- Master bedroom has original exposed brick wall, lovely en-suite, whirlpool bath.
- Polished concrete floors with radiant heat
- Custom window blinds in hallway, den, bedroom and ensuite.
- Air conditioning
- All wooden sills, stairs, mantel etc are made of reclaimed wood from the original mill
- Designated parking spot and visitor parking
- Great building! Great neighbours!!
Rent is $2,500 monthly, and includes gas, water and parking.
Available November 1st, 2020.
For inquiries contact lynnmelbourne.art@gmail.com