Unique condo loft (approximately 1600 sq. feet) in The Thoburn Mill, a converted heritage woolen mill in the heart of beautiful downtown Almonte. Close to shops, restaurants, water, walking trails, etc.

Features –

On the second floor, overlooking the water, this condo is half in the heritage building and half in the “new” addition, and has a beautiful mix of the old and new

Large entryway, opens to a

spacious open kitchen with island, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher; great for entertaining

quartz and granite countertops

Small loft with skylights/windows overlooking kitchen

Den/study/office/TV room

Main bathroom with walk-in shower, infrared sauna, washer & dryer

Original beams and posts

Very high ceilings

Vintage maple flooring

Two antique cabinets/armories; possibly other furniture

Open dining room and living room on the “new” side, with exposed original brick wall

Polished concrete floors with radiant heat

Gas fireplace

Floor to ceiling windows

Patio doors to large private terrace overlooking the Mississippi River and falls

Weber gas BBQ

Beautiful space for entertaining

Master bedroom has original exposed brick wall, lovely en-suite, whirlpool bath.

Polished concrete floors with radiant heat

Custom window blinds in hallway, den, bedroom and ensuite.

Air conditioning

All wooden sills, stairs, mantel etc are made of reclaimed wood from the original mill

Designated parking spot and visitor parking

Great building! Great neighbours!!

Rent is $2,500 monthly, and includes gas, water and parking.

Available November 1st, 2020.

For inquiries contact lynnmelbourne.art@gmail.com