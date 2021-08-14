The Middleville Agricultural Society is happy to announce that we have plans underway for our 2021 Fair, this year’s theme being “Harvest and Scarecrows”.

With the recent Provincial move into Step 3 of the Covid-19 Restrictions, the Board has decided to hold a modified version of a Fair as we are celebrating our 170th Anniversary.

Regrettably, as in 2020, we were not able to hold our traditional yearly fundraising events such as the St. Patty’s Day Dance in March and the Lamb Dinner in late May.

In an effort to elicit feedback this summer, we sent out an exhibitor survey with the results showing the majority of our past exhibitors supporting this idea. Hopefully this smaller version of our fair will bring a little bit of normalcy to our lives during this pandemic.

Unfortunately, there are still restrictions for spectators at public events, which has prompted us to make the decision that there would be no spectators at this year’s Fair. There will be no livestock, heritage displays or any other outdoor events, as we did not want to risk the expenses of booking anything ahead of time and then possibly having to cancel.

Check out our Facebook page “Middleville Fair & Heritage Day”, and for detailed information on this year’s fair, please see our Web site, middlevillefair.ca, under the Exhibitor’s Corner page, the document “2021 Middleville Fair General Rules”. Updated listings of the Classes we are holding this year can be found under the “Hall Entries” and “Juniors” pages.

With the Delta variant on the rise and warnings of a possible 4th wave, there is a very real risk that we may still need to cancel the Fair at the last minute. We can only cross our fingers and hope that all is still good come September 18th.

If in the event we do need to cancel at the last minute, please be assured that any exhibitors who have been working towards this year to display their exhibits would be able to display them at the 2022 Fair. We would just carry over this year’s classes to next year.

Exhibitors, don’t forget to reserve the date of September 18, 2021!

We owe a debt of gratitude to our sponsors and patrons who have supported us unfailingly in the past and hope to continue those relationships as we look forward to a brighter future.

Best regards,

Elizabeth Blair

President, MAS

(613) 256-2829