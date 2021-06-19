Do you have loved ones currently, or soon to be, living at Fairview Manor (FVM) Long Term Care Home in Almonte?

If so, we would like to make you aware of the FVM Family Council, which supports your interest in the quality of life and quality of care of your loved ones. We value the atmosphere of sensitivity, caring and support among staff, friends and family members of the residents at Fairview Manor.

FVM has distinguished itself as a truly excellent long term care home. Since 2004 the FVM Family Council has been an organized, self-led group of family and friends of Manor residents. As volunteers, we keep each other informed about what’s happening in the home and current issues within the Long-Term Care sector. We work collaboratively with the home’s administration to keep our loved ones’ interests first and foremost. Our Family Council Executive Committee now meets by Zoom regularly. You are welcome to participate. We seek to include every resident’s family in our circle of support.

Please take a moment to register yourself with our Family Council, so that together we can periodically explore different views, discuss shared issues and gain support. Simply send an email to familycouncilfm@gmail.com to get your FVM-FC Registration Form.

Family Members … Please register with the Fairview Manor Family Council.