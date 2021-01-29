Leeds Grenville Lanark (LGL) District Public Health Unit staff were on site at Fairview Manor on January 28th to administer the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the residents. The Public Health team was assisted by staff from the Lanark County Paramedic Service, Fairview Manor, and Almonte General Hospital.

“It was an amazing day, and we are so happy that our residents have now received the first dose of the vaccine,” noted Karen Buness, Director of Resident Care.

“This is an important first step in continuing to keep Fairview Manor residents safe,” adds President & CEO Mary Wilson Trider. “Thank you to the Public Health staff and our Fairview Manor, Almonte General Hospital, and Lanark County Paramedic Service teams for your commitment and support of one another.”

Residents of long-term care homes and high-risk retirement homes were identified by the Government of Ontario as the first priority population to be vaccinated. LGL Public Health has developed a distribution plan for vaccinations in the region. Visit www.healthunit.org for details.

Although the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been given, all safety protocols such as wearing masks, the use of personal protective equipment, and visitor restrictions will remain in place. In addition, staff and essential caregivers will continue to be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.