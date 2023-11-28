Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Family Christmas Day at North Lanark Regional Museum, December 2

Come and check out the North Lanark...

Muriel Dodd — obituary

DODD, Muriel (nee Dagenais) (December 1, 1940 – November...

For sale: Christmas items

7.5 ft flocked LED changing lights...
The BillboardFamily Christmas Day at North Lanark Regional Museum, December 2

Family Christmas Day at North Lanark Regional Museum, December 2

Come and check out the North Lanark Regional Museum’s Christmas display!

To celebrate the 200th anniversary of the beloved T’was the Night Before Christmas tale, the North Lanark Regional Museum in Almonte has created a special exhibit. Come in and take a look around our Christmas displays.

Join us for some festive family fun.

On Saturday, December 2nd from 10 AM – 3 PM, stop by the North Lanark Regional Museum in Appleton for our Family Christmas Day! We will have crafts, homemade cookies, a scavenger hunt, and a make-your-own hot chocolate bar! Yum! Tickets are available at the link below:

https://north-lanark-historical-society.square.site/product/family-christmas-day/52?cp=true&sa=false&sbp=false&q=false&category_id=6

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone