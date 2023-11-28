Family Christmas Day at North Lanark Regional Museum, December 2

Come and check out the North Lanark Regional Museum’s Christmas display!

To celebrate the 200th anniversary of the beloved T’was the Night Before Christmas tale, the North Lanark Regional Museum in Almonte has created a special exhibit. Come in and take a look around our Christmas displays.

Join us for some festive family fun.

On Saturday, December 2nd from 10 AM – 3 PM, stop by the North Lanark Regional Museum in Appleton for our Family Christmas Day! We will have crafts, homemade cookies, a scavenger hunt, and a make-your-own hot chocolate bar! Yum! Tickets are available at the link below:

https://north-lanark-historical-society.square.site/product/family-christmas-day/52?cp=true&sa=false&sbp=false&q=false&category_id=6