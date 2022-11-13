Family “Learning about Birds” event, November 19

Mill of Kintail

This fall, the Ottawa Valley Wild Bird Care Centre (OVWBCC) received a Nature Canada NatureHood grant to support projects that help break down barriers and connect youth with nearby nature. With generous additional financial support from the Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists (MVFN), the NatureHood program brought together a diverse group of youth from the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre(MMYC) to participate in a 5-week in-depth program that culminated in an exciting field trip to the nearby Mississippi Lake National Wildlife area. Through weekly bird walks, creative activities, and many great discussions, the youth created lasting bonds with like-minded individuals and fostered a greater appreciation for wild birds and the natural environments they live in.The youth completed the program by giving back to the wild birds in their community through various action projects which included installing new feeders and birdhouses, making windows more visible to reduce collisions, and creating infographics with important messages to help wild birds!

The OVWBCC, and MVFN want to continue helping families and youth get outside and learn about wild birds by hosting a FREE FAMILY NATURE EVENT!

Are you curious about the wild birds around us? Want to meet like-minded nature enthusiasts and participate in fun activities while you learn about birds?

You are invited to join the OVWBCC and the MVFN on Saturday afternoon, November 19th at the Mill of Kintail!

Participants will be invited to examine wild bird characteristics up close by completing hands-on activities using an extensive collection of taxidermy, and further develop their bird ID skills by completing games using birding apps, binoculars, and birding scopes.

Activities include:

Bird adaptation challenge and create a bird contest

Dissect an owl pellet (ages 6 and up) or owl craft (ages 5 and under)

Binocular scavenger hunt (binoculars provided)

Learn how to use Merlin ID (several tablets available to use or participants encouraged to bring their own smart phone with the free Merlin ID app installed)

Challenge your bird ID skills using birding scopes (provided)

Patty McLaughlin, the Education Program Manager at OVWBCC, a team of volunteers, and Indigo, the American Kestrel, will be there to help you complete all the activities and answer your bird questions!

Please register by emailing patty@wildbirdcarecentre.com indicating your preferred session time:

Session A: Saturday, November 19, 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm,

or

Session B: Saturday, November 19, 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm