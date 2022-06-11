Farm sought for film shooting

Saturday, June 11, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Classified AdsFarm sought for film shooting

We need a farm location for a music video. Someone who owns some land … maybe has a tractor and a backhoe… We want to shoot the music video on the grounds away from the house/barn where we dig a ditch and put a coffin in it. Needed on June 23rd. We arrive around 4 pm and film until midnight.

This is a production for the documentary series “Amplify 2” on APTN television with reruns worldwide. The company is Wolfwalker Productions, a company owned by my son Shane Belcourt who is an award-winning director/writer/producer.

Please contact Tony Belcourt 613-791-5056 or email tonybelcourt209@gmail.com

