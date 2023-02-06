Fatal snowmobile accident on Ramsay Concession 12

Members of the Lanark County Detachment of the OPP are investigating a fatal collision involving two snowmobiles.

On February 5, 2023, just after 5:00 p.m., officers responded to a collision on Ramsay Concession 12, slightly north of Hamilton Side Road. For reasons still under investigation, a snowmobile travelling at the rear of a group struck another machine. Both drivers were thrown from their snowmobiles.

The driver of the rear snowmobile, a 58-year-old from Beckwith Township, was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased. The other driver sustained minor injuries.

The investigation continues with assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionist.