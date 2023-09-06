Favourite Barbecued Chicken

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Taste of Home is a quick and tasty meal. While the chicken is grilling, make the barbecue sauce. Baste the chicken with the sauce during the last 25 minutes of cooking. Cook’s note: This all-purpose barbecue sauce is also great with ribs. Add more hot sauce or hot pepper flakes to spice it up or maple syrup to add more sweetness.

Serves 12.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Heinz ketchup and Tabasco original flavour hot sauce are additive-free. Check the dried spices to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. Use freshly squeezed lemon juice; concentrates usually contain sodium benzoate or other additives. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

16 chicken pieces (breasts, thighs and/or drums)

Salt and pepper

Barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons (30 ml) canola oil

2 small onions, finely chopped

2 cups (500 ml) ketchup

¼ cup (60 ml) lemon juice

2 tablespoons (30 ml) brown sugar

2 tablespoons (30 ml) water

1 teaspoon (5 ml) ground mustard

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) garlic powder

¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) pepper

1/8 teaspoon (0.6 ml) salt

1/8 teaspoon (0.6 ml) hot pepper sauce, or more to taste

Preparation:

In a small saucepan, make barbecue sauce by heating oil over medium heat. Add onion; sauté until tender. Stir in remaining sauce ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Sprinkle chicken pieces with salt and pepper. Grill chicken, skin side down, uncovered, on a greased rack over medium heat for 20 minutes. Turn chicken and brush with barbecue sauce. Grill 15-25 minutes longer, brushing frequently with sauce, until a thermometer reads 165°F (74°C) when inserted in the breast and 170°-175°F (77°-79°C) in the thigh.

From Taste of Home