The Mississippi Mills Youth Centre has a variety of free, COVID safe youth and community focused programs that change monthly. We focus on offering fun, educational and healthy living activities that foster a positive relationship between youth and their community. For the month of February our programming runs as follows:

Mondays:

February 1st to 22nd: Mondays from 4 pm to 6 pm we will be offering a scrapbooking program! MMYC will provide all of the supplies- except for the pictures of course. This program is open to youth ages 10-18 and there are limited spaces available. Registration ends January 29th!

Tuesdays:

February 2nd to 23rd: Tuesdays from 4 pm to 6 pm MMYC will be offering another month of our From us to You: Online Cooking program. Youth who participate will learn how to cook healthy and delicious meals, proper knife handling skills and beginner nutritional facts. MMYC will provide all of the ingredients from the meat to the seasoning. This free program has limited spaces available so be sure to register ASAP- registration ends January 29th.

Wednesdays:

February 3rd to 24th: Wednesdays we are hosting another month of our Young Chefs program. This program is perfect for a youth with a passion for cooking and who already has their basic skills set. Youth will learn more difficult knife techniques, recipes and proper kitchen processes. This is a free program- this includes all of the ingredients needed to create these recipes. There are limited spaces available so be sure to register before January 29th.

Thursdays:

February 4th– March 25th: At the end of 2020, the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre announced the starting of our Aid-Brigade music program. This program was started in memory of Aiden Verk- a youth who passed away from cancer. Our first music program was learning Ukulele, for the next two months we will be learning guitar. There are very limited spaces available for this free guitar program, so be sure to register asap! Registration ends January 29th. To learn more about Aiden’s story, visit: https://www.mmyc.ca/programs/

Fridays:

February 5th to 26th: Fridays from 6 pm to 8 pm we will be hosting online games and skill building programming. Half of the time will be spent playing games like 5 second rule, kahoot!, and charades. The other half of the time will be spent learning skill building like budgeting. Registration for this programming ends January 29th.

February 5th to 26th: Although the government restrictions have ceased our abilities to teach youth to cook meals in-person, does not mean that our batch cooking is cancelled! Our staff will be preparing lots of delicious, hearty and healthy meals on Fridays and now we are looking for people to enjoy them. Youth, adults, seniors, single persons and families are all able to partake in receiving meals. No matter your age, financial status or other wise- everyone is welcome to some yummy food.

We know that COVID-19 had impacted everyone differently. Whether you’re laid off, working more, learning online or just getting by- it’s not easy. During 2020 alone, 50% of Canadians reported worsening mental health due to the pandemic (CAMH,2020). This is our opportunity to make it a little easier on you. Scientifically we know that missing meals or not feeding your body properly impacts not only your physical health, but also your mental health. Let us take some of the stress off of you and your loved ones during this time.

If you’d like to register for receiving meals, please email nutritioncoordinator@mmyc.ca !

Want to register? Learn more about our programming? Maybe donate funds or goods or volunteer? Please email our Program Coordinator, Sara, at programcoordinator@mmyc.ca or call 613-257-5959