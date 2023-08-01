Festival of the Wild Child, August 19 – sharing the wild life!



Saturday August 19 is going to be a big day at High Lonesome Nature Reserve, near Pakenham. It’s the annual Festival of the Wild Child, hosted by the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT). This year’s theme is “Sharing the Wild Life” and we want to share some amazing nature experiences with you and your family.

“The beaver pond was so cool – I almost got soaked!” – Jaydon, age 8

Join MMLT for a fun day of learning and sharing in this beautiful nature reserve. There are 8 km of trails winding through the property, providing opportunities to see the varied habitats and interesting wildlife.

We’ll have experts on hand to show you butterflies in the meadow, frogs in the stream, porcupines in the trees, and beavers in the pond. And if you’re very quiet, you just might meet some magical fairies in the woods!

“We made a house for the fairies with sticks and pretty little stones – I hope they come!” – Finley, age 6

We even have a new self-guided trail along Beaver Pond, thanks to the Grade 4 and 5 students at Pakenham Public School. You will see interpretive signage and QR codes that lead you to fascinating information.

The Festival of the Wild Child is a great opportunity to learn how the plants and animals who share the same space can work together to protect each other. Then we can think about how we can help protect them too.

“A butterfly flew right onto my hand!” – Kai, age 10

Registration is open at mmlt.ca/events (note: you can register in-person on event day as well). This family activity is only $10 per adult, and children and youth under 16 are free. This year we’re sharing the date with the nearby Pakenham Fair, the “Come Home to Pakenham Weekend” Bicentennial Event, and with the Mill of Kintail’s 20th anniversary. Make a day of it, and celebrate the 200th birthday of the Town of Mississippi Mills!

“It was fun to watch my grandkids explore and ask so many questions!” – Joanna, age 63

High Lonesome is located at 867 Carbine Rd, Pakenham, ON. The event runs from 10 am to 4 pm and the rain date is Sunday August 20th. There’s parking on site and we will have pizza from the Centennial Restaurant and cold drinks for sale. Please leave your pets at home – the wildlife will thank you! For all event details including an activity list, map, and information on Wild Child t-shirts, you can check our events page at mmlt.ca/events.