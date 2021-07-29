On Saturday, August 28, the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) is hosting a day of woodland fun, a fantastic opportunity for families to participate in nature-inspired Scavenger Hunts.

This event will provide thematic scavenger hunts along wooded trails and by ponds to learn, explore and engage with the natural world. Five unique hunts have been developed on different trails.

This festival is free for children under 18 years. Wild Child adults are requested to pay $10 for admission and donations will be welcome.

(Rain date is August 29th). Full event details and registration information available at www.mmlt.ca/events. The event will take place from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Attendance is by Pre-registration only.

