A special edition of the Festival of the Wild Child: scavenger hunt

The Festival of the Wild Child this year will see a change in activities that will focus on your safety while encouraging you and your children to fall in love with creative outdoor learning and play. Join us Saturday, August 29 for a day of woodland fun, a fantastic opportunity for families and ‘social bubbles’ to participate in nature-inspired scavenger hunts.

This event is offered by the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust and will provide thematic scavenger hunts along wooded trails and by ponds to learn, explore and engage with the natural world. Five unique hunts have been developed on different trails.

The Wild Child Scavenger Hunt event is at High Lonesome Nature Reserve in the Pakenham Hills on August 29th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Rain date is August 30th). Full event details and registration information is now available at www.mmlt.ca/events. Check the website for the most up-to-date information including the call on the rain date.

This festival is free for children under 18 years. Wild Child adults are requested to pay $10 for admission and donations will be welcome.

This event was created with advice from the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Health Unit.

MMLT is a local charity dedicated to preserving wild lands and is committed to providing events like the Festival of the Wild Child-Scavenger Hunt that engage the community with the wonders of nature in a wilderness-like setting. Please leave your pets at home for this event.

High Lonesome is located at 867 Carbine Rd. in Pakenham. Take County Road 29 to Pakenham Village, turn on Waba Road and continue west for 2.9 km. Turn left on Barr Side Road. After 1.6 km., take the first left at Carbine Road and drive 3 km to 867 Carbine Road.

Be a Wild Child. It’s in your Nature!