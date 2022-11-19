“Festive Family Fun Day” at North Lanark Regional Museum, December 3

The North Lanark Historical Society is celebrating the holiday season vintage-style at the North Lanark Regional Museum on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with our “Festive Family Fun Day.” Come on out to see our newly restored heritage cabin decked out for the season and take in the historical Christmas displays in the main building. You can support your local history museum while enjoying music, a plate of cookies, hot apple cider, and coffee and creating holiday crafts. In addition, you can explore the displays through an exciting scavenger hunt that offers a chance to win a brimming Christmas stocking!

We will sell raffle tickets for amazing gift baskets donated by local businesses and a beautifully furnished vintage doll house perfect for collectors or kids who have their own doll collection! You can look forward to years of fun with this amazing doll house. Stop by for a look! Raffle tickets are $2/ticket or 3 tickets for $5.

Festive Family Fun Day tickets are $10 a family or $5 per individual. To book your tickets and entry time, phone the museum at 613-257-8503 or email nlrmuseum@gmail.com!